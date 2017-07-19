News flash! Something is deeply, deeply wrong with this man:

President Trump said on Wednesday that he never would have appointed Attorney General Jeff Sessions had he known Mr. Sessions would recuse himself from overseeing the Russia investigation that has dogged his presidency, calling the decision “very unfair to the president.” In a remarkable public break with one of his earliest political supporters, Mr. Trump complained that Mr. Sessions’s decision ultimately led to the appointment of a special counsel that should not have happened. “Sessions should have never recused himself, and if he was going to recuse himself, he should have told me before he took the job and I would have picked somebody else,” Mr. Trump said.

You think Trump can’t shock you anymore, and then he comes out with something like this. He threw Jeff Sessions under the bus because Jeff Sessions has a modicum of what Trump conspicuously lacks: a sense of professional ethics, and of what it means to live under the rule of law. Trump thinks the purpose of the Attorney General is not to serve the law, but to serve the president’s wishes.

“Jeff Sessions takes the job, gets into the job, recuses himself, which frankly I think is very unfair to the president,” he added. “How do you take a job and then recuse yourself? If he would have recused himself before the job, I would have said, ‘Thanks, Jeff, but I’m not going to take you.’ It’s extremely unfair — and that’s a mild word — to the president.”

The law is whatever President Trump says it is. Ethics are whatever serves President Trump’s interests.

I don’t see how Jeff Sessions has any choice now but to resign. He has lost the confidence of the president. And I think Sessions will one day very soon be grateful that he got out of this Dumpster fire of an administration before it all went to hell.

The Republicans hold Congress and the presidency, and they can’t get a damn thing done. Far as I’m concerned, one of the few good things about the Trump administration is the fact that Jeff Sessions is running the Justice Department. And now Trump has humiliated the man for doing the ethically responsible thing in the Russia matter.

Once again, we see that Trump has no loyalty to anybody but himself. Jeff Sessions was one of the early supporters of Trump, and stood by Trump’s side when nobody else in Washington would. And this is how Trump rewards him. Aside from that, Trump is also crazy. Who does that to their Attorney General — and for such a petty reason? Trump has no judgment, only appetite. There is no stability in this administration. No reason to trust anything the president says, even if you think he’s on your side.

Who is foolish enough, malleable enough, and lickspittle enough to take that Justice Department job after Sessions goes, as he surely must, as he has a sense of honor and self-respect? Who holds their credibility so lightly?

Infuriating, just infuriating! How the presidency will recover after Trump is finished soiling it, heaven only knows. The stupidity of it all…

UPDATE: Adam.Ant says:

Which is why your ‘at least Trump doesn’t despise us’ take from the other day was so very off track. Is ‘crazy’ a metaphor here? If not, Trump’s intentions today or tomorrow, who he thinks is his enemy is as changeable as the weather.

I regret to say he has a point. When it suits Trump’s perceived interests to betray social and religious conservatives, I believe he will. I don’t know if the day will ever come in which I concede that even Hillary would have been better than this guy, but I think we are moving closer to it.