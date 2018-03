WATCH: President Trump: "I like taking the guns early … Take the guns first, go through due process second." pic.twitter.com/aydEZdAGq0 — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 28, 2018

I’m just going to let that one sit there.

You know that he’s going to walk this back, but the idea that he said it at all… .

This is not a stable person.