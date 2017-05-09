You just never know with Donald Trump, do you? Firing the FBI director, especially like this? Yes, the Democrats are being outrageous hypocrites in wailing over the fate of the FBI director whose scalp they wanted over the Clinton e-mail investigation — but still, this thing stinks like a Superfund site.

Notice the second paragraph in Trump’s firing letter:

That’s weird, isn’t it? “Though you told me you’re not investigating you, I’m firing you anyway.” This of course is Trump trying to short-circuit anybody claiming that he canned Comey in a “Saturday Night Massacre” move. But come on. Are we really supposed to believe that Donald Trump abruptly fired the FBI director over the handling of an e-mail investigation that Trump praised, and from which he may have benefited politically?

Either Trump is a colossal idiot, or he is hiding something, and is a colossal idiot about trying to cover it up. Either way, I don’t see how anybody can take what Trump has done here at face value. From the NYT:

Senior White House and Justice Department officials had been working on building a case against Mr. Comey since at least last week, according to administration officials. Mr. Sessions had been charged with coming up with reasons to fire him, the officials said.

The timing is extremely suspicious. Extremely. If Trump is not guilty of anything other than political stupidity in this matter, then he sure has a way of making it look like he’s trying to cover up something. Do you really believe that Donald Trump fired Jim Comey because he was mean to Hillary Clinton? No, seriously, do you believe that?

You cannot possibly believe that.