The University of Washington School of Medicine has something delightful planned for med students, to make sure they’re indoctrinated as Social Justice Warriors. Look at this from an e-mail that went out to

Diversity Issues in Teaching and Learning: Response versus Reaction in Challenging Times Presenters:

Theresa Ronquillo, PhD Tikka Sears, Theater Artist Co-Directors, Theater for Change April 25, 2017

9:00 am -11:45 am Health Sciences Building, Room T550 Remote Access available to WWAMI participants on a first come first served basis. Goal: To provide participants the opportunity to generate and rehearse a variety of responses to challenging situations related to inequity, institutional climate, and interpersonal conflicts in classroom and clinical settings. Description: Through theater games, intergroup dialogue, and critical reflection, participants will cultivate skills to discuss and respond to instances of institutional power, privilege, and oppression. Collaborative problem solving and generating strategies for interrupting oppression will enable participants to proactively “rehearse” responses in these situations. Moreover, taking action and collective reflection can promote continued discussion and action taking on and off the stage. Interactive theater can spark the beginning–not the end–of important conversations. In this workshop, mini ‘plays’ will be performed once without interruption, and then be repeated, allowing audience members, known as ‘spect-actors,’ to enter the scene, take on a character, and transform the oppressive situation. By the end of this session, participants will be able to:

advance dialogue among students, faculty, staff educators, and administrators about issues of power, privilege, and oppression;

co-create inclusive and equitable teaching and learning environments;

employ strategies to interrupt oppression;

identify and explore power inequities rooted in ethnocentrism and stereotypes;

define and problematize whiteness and racial micro-aggressions in teaching and research.

Yeah, that’s just what we need: to turn hospitals into breeding grounds for racial grievance among doctors, nurses, and staff. What kind of white medical student or medical professional would sit through this idiotic exercise, in which they are invited to participate in their own racial demonization? This stuff is going to destroy this country by turning its people on each other. I hope some angry white person sues the medical school for creating a racially hostile work environment. Make them defend this racist pantomime in civil court.

Just to let you know what kind of lunatic mission the Theater For Change is on, check out its website. Excerpt:

Here’s a link to one of the Theater’s lesson plans for a workshop. Imagine trying to get through this without laughing hysterically.

In a sane society, these vibrant people and their Rich Inner Lives™ would be confined to an empty classroom in the English department or the basement of the local Unitarian church. But no, now they have been weaponized to ideologically instruct medical students, and teach them how to hate class enemies.

UPDATE: Reader Mungling says medicine ought to be free from politicization, but it isn’t: