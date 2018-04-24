A reader writes to comment on my piece about the race madness and the ideological corruption of DePauw University:

Hi Rod – thank you for excellent coverage on the ridiculousness going on at DePauw. As an alum, I am dismayed at the lack of leadership from the administration and faculty. I have three kids that will be going to college soon, and DePauw will NOT be a school that we will be visiting. It has turned into a shell of what it was 25 years ago. It used to be a place where students parents and grandparents went there. Now I’m hard-pressed to find any alum who would encourage anyone, much less their own children, to attend. …

Attached is an email that was sent yesterday from a faculty member. I weep for the state of higher education at DePauw and other Universities in our country

From: Alicia Suarez

Date: Mon, Apr 23, 2018

Subject: Queer Comics and Activism: Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies Post doctoral candidate

To: facultystaff

Dear colleagues, this is a reminder of the WGSS Post-doctoral candidate’s mock class on Wednesday, April 25 at 4pm in AH 222. She will be teaching an Introduction to Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies class focused on queer comics and activism.

Please consider attending.

Many thanks,

Alicia