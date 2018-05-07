That’s US Rep. Keith Ellison, deputy chairman of the Democratic National Committee, politicking in a t-shirt that reads, in Spanish, “I don’t believe in borders.”

It seems like just yesterday that conservatives were claiming that Democrats were open-borders fanatics, and liberals called that a smear. Now we have a senior Democratic Party official campaigning publicly saying that he believes the border is a fiction.

And people wonder why other people vote for Donald Trump despite everything.

UPDATE: Shorter Keith Ellison’s Democratic Party: “Erase the border, bigot.”