Oh good grief:

Janique Walker knows the cost of a split second. Her younger brother, 17-year-old Charles Macklin, was killed while trying to steal a Jeep from a Chicago fire lieutenant on the West Side last August. The lieutenant had left the Jeep running, and Macklin jumped behind the wheel. The lieutenant ran in front of the Jeep and shouted, “Get out,” according to a police report. When Macklin began pulling away, the lieutenant drew his gun and fired through the open driver’s side window, hitting the teen in the chest. Macklin’s last words were, “Sorry, bro,” according to the police report. The teen died on the pavement. He did not have a gun on him.

That’s a sad situation. But Janique Walker seems to believe that her no-good brother was done wrong:

Walker, 20, has organized protests, started a Facebook page and launched a hashtag on Twitter. She says she hasn’t given up hope of getting justice for her brother. She believes her brother was found guilty by one man with a gun. Walker said her brother should be alive to stand before a judge and take responsibility for his actions. “When has it ever become legal to shoot someone because they’re pulling off in your car?” she asked. “Even if (Macklin) did that, if he did steal the car. You’ve got insurance — let him go to jail. I would’ve rather had to get a call to go bail him out of jail than to get a phone call that he’s dead.”

“When has it ever become legal to shoot someone because they’re pulling off in your car?” Oh boy. Janique Walker is something else, isn’t she?

Here are a crazy set of ideas:

Don’t steal cars If you are stealing a car, and the owner of the car pulls a gun on you and tells you to stop, then stop. If your brother gets shot dead stealing another man’s car and not stopping when that man points a gun and tells him to stop, you need to reflect on whether or not your no-good brother deserved what he got.

The problem here is not the gun owner. You know that, right?