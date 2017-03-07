That poster appeared in Spain recently, put up by a transgender rights group. It says, “There are girls with penises and boys with vulvas. It’s as simple as that.”

In response, a Catholic group, Hazte Oir (“Make Yourself Heard”), put up the poster below on a bus:

It reads:

Boys have penises, girls have vulvas. Do not be fooled. If you are born a man, you are a man. If you are a woman, you will continue to be one.

Well, we can’t have such blasphemy on Spanish roads, seen by Spanish eyes. From the BBC:

An outcry arose in various quarters when the bus was spotted in Madrid on Monday. The Equality spokeswoman for the Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party, Angeles Alvarez, branded the bus tour “a hate campaign based on intolerance”, according to Spain’s El Pais newspaper. A spokeswoman for socialists on Madrid City Council, Purificacion Causapie, called it “contrary to the dignity and rights of transsexual children”. She urged the mayor’s office to ensure Madrid remains “a city free of discrimination, violence and attacks on minors”. Madrid City Council said the vehicle could incite hatred. Though the outrage centres on its message, the bus has technically been ordered off the roads for breaching municipal rules on outdoor advertising. Madrid Mayor Manuela Carmena said the City Council wants the vehicle out of the city “as soon as possible”. The Councilman for Security, Javier Barbero, said on Tuesday that police had contained “the bus of shame”.

Think about that: the bus has been banned, and caused outrage, for stating biological facts! So much for science.

More from the BBC:

The Mayor of Barcelona made clear the controversial coach would not be welcome there, writing on Twitter: “In Barcelona there is no place for LGBT-phobic buses. We want our children to grow in freedom and without hatred.” Barcelona’s City Council has warned the group it could face a fine of up to €3,000 (£2,560; $3,160) for breaching advertising laws if the bus takes to the streets.

This is how radical the LGBT movement has become, and how intolerant the Left in power is. People ask me all the time why social and religious conservatives spend so much time focusing on LGBT issues. The answer is: because we are forced to by the militancy of the broader culture. No democratic Western governments are trying to shut down the free speech of Christians, or take away their schools’ accreditation, who proclaim Biblical teaching on poverty, or anything else. Only this issue.

Note that in the US, one noted Democratic Party personality endorses this kind of bigotry and censorship:

