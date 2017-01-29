We created Lyft to be a model for the type of community we want our world to be: diverse, inclusive, and safe.
This weekend, Trump closed the country’s borders to refugees, immigrants, and even documented residents from around the world based on their country of origin. Banning people of a particular faith or creed, race or identity, sexuality or ethnicity, from entering the U.S. is antithetical to both Lyft’s and our nation’s core values. We stand firmly against these actions, and will not be silent on issues that threaten the values of our community.
We know this directly impacts many of our community members, their families, and friends. We stand with you, and are donating $1,000,000 over the next four years to the ACLU to defend our constitution. We ask that you continue to be there for each other – and together, continue proving the power of community.
Said the reader:
Apparently, every service we use will feel compelled to engage in this kind of virtue-signaling.
Too true. First, there is the inconvenient fact that federal immigration law apparently gives the US president the right to do what Trump did. Second, the people who created Lyft did it because they thought it would make money, not because they wanted to create a model community for the world. What kind of hippie moron really believes that nonsense? This is all about Lyft taking advantage of its competitor Uber’s bad PR because of its founder’s ties to Donald Trump. I don’t blame them for pressing their advantage, but for pity’s sake, the virtue-signaling is vomitous.