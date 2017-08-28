I was at a conference this weekend wherein one of the speakers touched upon the fact that in America, and the West more generally, there no longer seems to be any definitive “rites of passage.” There seems to be no clear of distinguishing the transition from boyhood to becoming a man. For men in particular, the typical or common “rite of passage” has been work: you become a man (or an adult) when you start working. Now, while there is some truth to this, it neglects the fact that this, of itself, is insufficient. There seems to be no genuine community or body of people to which men can become a member through some defined rite of passage. Thus, without such a reality, young men will be existentially confused, yearning for community, but will settle for a “group.” Instead of people receiving their identity as a gift, from without, their angst (and subsequent anger at not having fulfillment through community) leads to a self-created and artificial identity. While women have a more natural rite of passage through the gift of fertility, this is not so with men. Instead of trying to start more youth programs et al., we need to get serious how helping fathers form robust communities that can aid young men to put off the ego of childhood and grow up, which is certainly an echo of St. Paul.

This seems to be where the Benedict Option is so vital. My friend and I were talking afterwards and we both said that the talk made us think of the Ben Op. The reason why, among others, the Christian churches need to take seriously your arguments is that we have spent the last 25 years or so creating young adult groups which are essentially stunting maturity. Instead of helping young people, boys especially, to grow up, youth ministry programs have been designed to further exacerbate, and extend, immaturity. The adults typically dress like the kids, and it makes me wonder who it is that is ultimately being transformed.