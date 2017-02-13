1. You spend time in places like Youngstown. And you walk around. And you think, "Damn. This is what the status quo has provided…" pic.twitter.com/HNUEKhZYAN — Chris Arnade (@Chris_arnade) February 13, 2017

2. Blocks and blocks of streets with a few well kept homes next to empty lots. Then across the street is stuff like this. pic.twitter.com/s4GRGqhg5A — Chris Arnade (@Chris_arnade) February 13, 2017

3. This isn't just a Youngstown thing. It is lots of places I go in America pic.twitter.com/U08Xt5qKfr — Chris Arnade (@Chris_arnade) February 13, 2017

Read the entire thread. Thirteen posts. Thanks to reader M.C. for sending in the link.

You might have heard of Arnade. He’s a former Wall Street trader who has been traveling around America taking photos of ordinary people. Arnade is against Trump, but he’s also against smug, out-of-touch liberals and conservatives who don’t understand why so many Americans went for Trump. Read this Arnade piece. Excerpts:

Trump voters may not vote the way I want them to, but after having spent the last five years working in (and having grown up in) parts of the US few visit, they are not dumb. They are doing whatever any other voter does: Trying to use their vote to better their particular situation (however they define that). Labeling them dumb is simply a way of not trying to understand their situation, or what they value.

More:

1) The US is bifurcated into two (actually a few more, but at the highest level only two). There are the “elites” and there is everyone else. These two Americas are segregated, culturally, socially, geographically, and economically. They have gotten more segregated over the last 40 years. The growing income inequality is one measure of this. Yet it is more than that. The elites have removed themselves physically. They cluster in certain towns (NYC, LA, Northern Virginia, Boston) and within those towns in certain neighborhoods. They dress differently. They eat differently. There is a culture of elitism. The best single measure of elitism I see is education, the type and amount. A Harvard professor of sociology is more similar (despite different politics) to a Wall Street trader, than either is to a truck driver in Appleton, Wisconsin, or a waitress in Selma, or a construction worker in Detroit. If you earn your money using your intellect (like Jonathan Chait), you score high on elitism, and you probably view the world very differently from a man driving heavy equipment in Birmingham, Alabama, who uses his body for labor. Or a guy flipping burgers in the Bronx. 2) The elites by and large control things. They control the money. They control the rules on how you make it. They also control the social capital. They set/define what is acceptable, what is allowable, and what is frowned on. (In snazzy academic speak: The elites define what is valid cultural capital, and have defined it to further empower themselves)

Arnade then applies a mathematical model to explain why non-elites vote as they do. It’s really worth looking at. And then he says:

Where do most of the press and elites get it wrong? They don’t believe that we live in a two-tiered system. They don’t believe, or know they are in, the top tier. They also don’t understand what people view as value.

When the Democrats under Clinton in the early ‘90s shifted towards a pro market agenda, they made a dramatic shift towards accepting the Republicans definition of value as being about the economic. Now elites in both major parties see their broad political goal as increasing the GDP, regardless of how it is done.

This has failed most Americans, other than the elite, in two ways. It has failed to provide an economic boost (incomes are broadly flat), and it has forgotten that many people see value as being not just economic, but social. It has been a one-two punch that has completely left behind many people. For many people value is about having meaning beyond money. It is about having institutions that work for you. Like Church. Family. Sports Leagues.

Read the whole thing, especially his conclusion. It’s punchy and to the point.