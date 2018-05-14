This is the headline of an actual story that’s not in a porn magazine, but in — wait for it — Women’s Health. Excerpts:

If blindfolds and role play have veered into vanilla territory for you and your partner, there are still plenty of sex moves that are considered extra freaky. Like choking. Sure, it sounds intense, but experimenting with breath control, or scarfing (using a scarf to constrict breathing), can be an exhilarating experience for some people. Here’s everything you need to know about it before getting started: First, What’s the Point?

“Having a man’s hands around your neck plays into the fantasy of being taken, also known as ravishment,” says sex therapist and researcher Christine Milrod, Ph.D. The biggest turn on here is that he wants you so much that he is prepared to do anything to have you. “As a result, you feel you have an erotic power over him,” she says. “And your dopamine receptors are firing on all cylinders.” There’s also a physiological reason why some swear by the choke hold while getting it on, says Ian Kerner, Ph.D., author of She Comes First. “The rush of breath that comes after being choked releases endorphins, which combine with the neurochemical cocktail of sex to create a feeling of heightened exhilaration,” says Kerner. That thrill can intensify sexual sensations.

Women’s Health has a circulation of 1.5 million. It is owned by Rodale — Rodale! — which was purchased last year by Hearst. Back in February, Hearst laid off a bunch of people from the title. Fast Company reported:

Hearst’s plan is to combine Women’s Health into its overall Young Women’s Group umbrella, which includes both Cosmopolitan and Seventeen. This publication consortium will be led by Michele Promaulayko, a former editor at Women’s Health and current editor at Cosmopolitan. …

It’s unclear what the editorial merging of Women’s Health with the Young Women’s Group will look like, but surprising rumors are flying, indicating that anxiety is high among current and recently let-go staffers. Some sources fear for the future of the Women’s Health brand, although the current plan appears to be to keep it separate from the other magazines.

So, the Women’s Health brand is in the hands of the woman who runs that supermarket soft porn magazine Cosmopolitan. Great.

Ten years ago, would you have thought a women’s health magazine would have been advocating women submitting to choking by their sexual partners? It’s sick. This is what the pornography epidemic is doing to us. It’s normalizing evil. And influencers like Manhattan-based degenerate Michele Promaulayko are leading the charge.

Would you want your daughter to take advice from Women’s Health? Your sister? These people are the enemy of women, period, full stop. No woman should ever take that from a man. No man should ever do it to a woman. This is what a man who hurts a woman deserves.

Hearst Corporation, you are a bunch of pornographers. Thing is, you’re probably proud of that fact. Such is American life today.