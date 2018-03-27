Do you think that people in the US illegally ought to be counted by the US Census as Americans? Donald Trump does not, but the Democratic Party does. Look:

The 2020 census will ask respondents whether they are United States citizens, the Commerce Department announced Monday night, agreeing to a Trump administration request with highly charged political and social implications that many officials feared would result in a substantial undercount. In a statement released Monday, the Commerce Department, which oversees the Census Bureau, said Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross had “determined that reinstatement of a citizenship question on the 2020 decennial census questionnaire is necessary to provide complete and accurate census block level data,” allowing the department to accurately measure the portion of the population eligible to vote. But his decision immediately invited a legal challenge: Xavier Becerra, California’s attorney general, plans to sue the Trump administration over the decision, a spokeswoman for Mr. Becerra said late Monday. Critics of the change and experts in the Census Bureau itself have said that, amid a fiery immigration debate, the inclusion of a citizenship question could prompt immigrants who are in the country illegally not to respond. That would result in a severe undercount of the population — and, in turn, faulty data for government agencies and outside groups that rely on the census. The effects would also bleed into the redistricting of the House and state legislatures in the next decade.

This is revealing. The Democrats want people who are living in the US illegally to be counted as citizens, even if they are not eligible to vote. The Democrats know that if the Census numbers count non-citizens, it will give Democrats more power when it comes to redistricting. This is power that they don’t deserve, because hey, illegal aliens are not American citizens, and should have no say on how power is apportioned in elected office.

In this case, Trump is doing what he was elected to do. Good.