Look what came in today! Birra Nursia — a whole case of it! It was only by happenstance that I was wearing my St. Brigid of Kildare ‘Lake Of Beer’ t-shirt when the blessed nectar arrived.

In a few hours, my son Lucas and I will be on a plane bound for Italy. We are going to visit the Tipi Loschi in San Benedetto del Tronto, which is having its community festival now. I will be giving a talk there on Wednesday, and will be there with some of the Monks of Norcia. With any luck, I’ll get a taste of Birra Nursia in its native land. On Thursday, Lucas and I will be headed to Siena to see the Palio. I’ll be blogging from Italy, but please be patient, because it’s going to take a while to get there.

Andiamo!