Hey readers, only a few days left until The Benedict Option is available in bookstores. If you live in the Washington, DC, or New York City areas, please consider coming to hear me (and others) talk and debate the Benedict Option.

The first event is sponsored by the Trinity Forum in Washington, DC. Details:

Date:

Wednesday, March 15, 2017 – 6:30pm to 8:30pm

Location:

The National Press Club Ballroom

529 14th Street NW

Washington, DC 20045

Pete Wehner and Kirsten Powers are going to be there to comment on my presentation, and engage in conversation with Your Working Boy about it. Register by following this link.

The second one, on Thursday night, is in NYC. You also have to register for this one. Get this: the great Tristyn Bloom has invented a bourbon cocktail called the Benedict Option, which they’ll serve at the reception. You are going to miss the chance to taste that? No, you’re not.