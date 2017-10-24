You’re invited. The first one in Q&A who asks if I’m saying Christians ought to head for the hills will be taken out back and held down and forced to listen to Patrick Deneen warble this beloved contemporary Irish Catholic hymn. And the first one who thinks he’s really saying something when he insists that Alasdair MacIntyre wouldn’t really support the Benedict Option will get the same treatment. Unless, of course, he’s Alasdair MacIntyre, who turned up unexpectedly at one of my Ben Op talks in Paris earlier this month to protest the abuse by moi of his good name. Here’s a clip of how that started, before the gendarmes arrived.

Anyway, it should be fun, so I hope to see you there. The talk is free, so I promise you’ll get what you pay for.