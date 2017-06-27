Do you live in NYC and are interested in the Benedict Option? Come to Alexi and Leah (Libresco) Sargeant’s Litany Of The Saints picnic this weekend (Sunday July 2) in Central Park. Info on this Facebook page. Description:

Therefore, since we are surrounded by so great a cloud of witnesses, let us also lay aside every weight, and sin which clings so closely, and let us run with perseverance the race that is set before us (Hebrews 12:1)

I thought, as the weather clears up, it might be nice to plan a picnic. And I’d love for this picnic to be a little like the time we had a poetry recitation party, except instead of sharing poems you love, you share stories of saints.

No need for full life to death hagiographies—you can share the story of one incident in the saint’s life that you find transfixing, tell about a time you sought his or her intercession, or even tell about a saint you’re not quite sure how to pray to (I find Catherine of Siena terrifying).

I’ve loved being introduced to saints by friends (especially one friend, Jenna Andrews, now Sr. Diana Marie with the Hawthorne Domincans). I’d love to learn which saints shape your life and share some of my favorites.

Feel free to tell your saint (or saints’) story off the cuff and/or to bring a prayer associated with him/her or an excerpt of the saint’s writings. We’ll finish the picnic by praying the litany of saints together, with everyone we mentioned included.