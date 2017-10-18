An update for ye who would like to come see me in person to verify that my valve remains open, and that I am attentive to Theology and Geometry. I will be making the following public appearances in the weeks to come:

OCTOBER 20, Malibu, CA: A Ben Op lecture at Pepperdine University. Free, but registration required through the link.

OCTOBER 21: Santa Monica, CA: A Ben Op lecture at St. Monica Catholic Church. Free, but registration required, through the link.

OCTOBER 26, Notre Dame, South Bend, IN: A lecture on the Ben Op, free and open to the public.

NOVEMBER 3, Oreland, PA (suburban Philadelphia): An evening Ben Op lecture sponsored by Martin Saints Classical High School. Information here.

NOVEMBER 9, Johns Creek, GA (suburban Atlanta): Ben Op lecture at The Areopagus Forum at Perimeter Church. Open to the public, but a fee will be charged.

NOVEMBER 11, Houston, TX: Issues, Etc. conference. Conference fee: $120. Registration limited to 400. (Conference starts the night before; I’m not the only speaker.)

I don’t have any more plans for travel till year’s end. It has been a very busy year for that. My traveling is hard on my wife and kids, especially given that we are a part-time homeschooling family, and I really appreciate their sacrifices. Plus, travel is hard on my middle-aged body. You might recall that last December, Julie and I were in a minor auto accident, hit from behind by a college student rushing to exams. I had damage to a vertebra in my neck from whiplash. We’ve treated it with all kinds of therapies, but there’s no permanent relief. Two doctors have told me that I will probably always struggle with pain in the thing. Carrying shoulder bags and suitcases all over creation seems to keep the thing inflamed, but this is how I make my living, so I just have to do it.

I tell you all that because I get many more invitations to speak than I can reasonably accept. If I’ve turned you down, it’s not because I don’t want to come, but because of family and medical reasons, I’ve had to impose a limit on my traveling for work. I love meeting people, and am always encouraged to hear what others are doing in their own churches and communities re: the Ben Op. But, you know, priorities. I would be a bad Ben Op dad if I put my job over my family. Plus, owww. Thanks for understanding.