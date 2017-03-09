Are you interested in reading The Benedict Option with your church, school, homeschool co-op, or some other group? Sentinel, the book’s publisher, can facilitate a discount for order of 25 copies or more. Please e-mail Taylor Fleming (tfleming – at – penguinrandomhouse — dot — com) for more information.

All the seats at the Thursday March 16 lecture in New York, sponsored by Plough magazine, The American Conservative and First Things, have been claimed. If you would like to hear my speech and the ensuing conversation among Ross Douthat, R.R. Reno, Peter Mommsen, me, and others, you can join the livestream here. Going to that link enables you to sign up for e-mail notification when the streaming starts. The event is set for 6pm Eastern on that night.

Seats are still available at the Wednesday March 15 lecture in Washington, DC. Sponsored by the Trinity Forum, the event will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 pm at the National Press Club ballroom. Tickets are $25 each. Click here to reserve your seat, or to get more information. After my presentation, I will be joined on stage by Kirsten Powers and Pete Wehner, who will be drinking Trappist ale and chanting Gregorian-style. Or so I hope. Pepperdine University’s School of Public Policy is co-sponsoring the event.

What’s the next Ben Op public event? On Friday March 24, I will be addressing the Ciceronian Society conference at LSU in Baton Rouge. My lecture will be from 3 to 5 pm, and is open to the public. More information here. There will be proper theology and geometry, I believe, but absolutely no attempts to immanentize the eschaton.

After that, I will be joining Bishop James Conley, Patrick Deneen, David Schindler, Bill Cavanaugh, Kathryn Jean Lopez, and others at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas, for the Symposium on Advancing the New Evangelization. This will take place on March 31 and April 1. This year’s theme is “In the World, but Not of the World: Paradigms for the Evangelization of American Culture.” What a great series of talks that will be. The only regrettable thing about that weekend is that Atchison is too far from Wichita, so I won’t have the opportunity to visit Eighth Day Books. My first time in Kansas without going to Eighth Day. Hit don’t seem right.

Also on the calendar:

April 5: lecture on the Benedict Option at the University of Colorado-Boulder.

April 26-28: Q Ideas Conference, Nashville

May 19-21: Wilberforce Weekend, Baltimore.

June 2-4: Walker Percy Weekend, St. Francisville, La. (I am not planning to speak, but Ralph Wood will be lecturing on Walker Percy & the Benedict Option, and I will be on hand all weekend in our bayou version of Lost Cove, Tenn., to eat crawfish, drink beer, talk to y’all, and thereby avoid despair.)

June 8-9: Ancient Evangelical Future Conference, Trinity School for Ministry (Ambridge, PA)

June 21-24: Society for Classical Learning annual conference (Dallas)

More things coming for the fall, no doubt. I hope to see you at one of these events, though. Don’t forget: e-mail Taylor Fleming if you would like to order 25 or more copies of The Benedict Option to read with your church or other group.