When I pulled back the covers last night, this was lying in my bed, not un-horse-headishly. It had been placed there by my elder son, who picked it up at on thrift store run.

There will be payback. Let the word go forth.

But I am genuinely grateful for this prank for one reason: it led me to Carlos Cunha’s appreciation of McKuen, published in the LA Review of Books shortly after the poet’s death last year. As someone for whom Rod McKuen has always been the epitome of the shag-carpet excess and shmaltz of the 1960s and 1970s, this essay made an impression on me. Cunha, as a young man in South Africa, fell in love with McKuen’s verse, and though he later came to understand its, er, limits, he respects McKuen’s achievement. Excerpt: