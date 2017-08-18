My TAC colleague Scott McConnell tipped me off to this extraordinary tweetstorm by someone whose name I don’t know, but who appears to be a conservative who is now going offline. I’m going to post the whole thing here for you who don’t use, or know how to use, Twitter:

The double life was a strain. I’ve felt it for years but during ’16 I admitted that I needed an exit. Then we had kid 3. More responsibility — RetiredSocialCritic (@RetiredSOBL1) August 18, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

I was prepared election day for any future and warned my wife in case HRC won, it might get real. Don’t lie, you guys DMed me the same. — RetiredSocialCritic (@RetiredSOBL1) August 18, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

That same week a childhood friend died of a heroin OD. He was not a loser. He was a strong, handsome slightly dopey good guy. It hit me. — RetiredSocialCritic (@RetiredSOBL1) August 18, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

It hit harder later when I recalled his dad was a drunk and he had said “I hate my dad, I’m nevah gonna end up like him”. — RetiredSocialCritic (@RetiredSOBL1) August 18, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Not even 40, he was dead and left behind a kid. He ended up worse than his dad. How? How 3 years ago was he fine when I last saw him? How? — RetiredSocialCritic (@RetiredSOBL1) August 18, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The opioid crisis is legit a crisis. Fentanyl, the gangs now spreading it to cities as well as the rural areas. It’s going to get worse. — RetiredSocialCritic (@RetiredSOBL1) August 18, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

I was home in June for a childhood friends’ funeral. Cancer, not heroin. At the calling hours, it was a shitshow. The women looked fine. — RetiredSocialCritic (@RetiredSOBL1) August 18, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

My male peers were a wreck. Basketball star 6’4″ and handsome at even 29, was not 38, fat, bald and looked 50. Smelled of alcohol at 11am. — RetiredSocialCritic (@RetiredSOBL1) August 18, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Friend’s dad saw me, shook my hand, said Sean was 2nd row near casket. I couldn’t recognize Sean. I looked puzzled. Sean’s dad realized. — RetiredSocialCritic (@RetiredSOBL1) August 18, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Walked me to doorway to point to Sean. I waved. Sean was bald + looked awful. At 16, he was a blonde god destined for Harvard’s hockey team — RetiredSocialCritic (@RetiredSOBL1) August 18, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Sean’s dad said, “I wish he had dated your sister instead of Shelly”. Because of course 1 bad GF from HS sent his son down the drug path — RetiredSocialCritic (@RetiredSOBL1) August 18, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

I complimented two female classmates for looking good amid the carnage. We laughed. “You haven’t changed” they said. My sis gave me the info — RetiredSocialCritic (@RetiredSOBL1) August 18, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

1 a single mom. 1 a single childless SWPL who dated older married rich men in Boston. These were the cream of the crop. Top 10% in HS — RetiredSocialCritic (@RetiredSOBL1) August 18, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

He says he spent all summer thinking about how in the hell we might solve this. More:

Podcasting was easy but it is far easier than writing. I was tired of tragedy porn with heroin + tired of yeah it’s crazy out there posting — RetiredSocialCritic (@RetiredSOBL1) August 18, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

I returned home for a long stay in July. No writing, lil tweeting, and just observing. How hollowed out is New England? A near shell. — RetiredSocialCritic (@RetiredSOBL1) August 18, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Walk a grocery store. All elderly. Rename Stop N Shop to Purgatory. Bumped into friend’s mom. She had 3 sons, all over 30. Not 1 grandkid — RetiredSocialCritic (@RetiredSOBL1) August 18, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

“3 kids now! You have 3! How do you find the time?” Damn Mrs. R, how did you find the time when your sons were my classmates. It’s possible — RetiredSocialCritic (@RetiredSOBL1) August 18, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Cultural transmission ended. People don’t care about history, women cant cook, men aren’t handy, statues, art, civic orgs It’s all connected — RetiredSocialCritic (@RetiredSOBL1) August 18, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Boomers were the Me gen, but someone told them to be that. They placed the individual over everything. Forget nation, think small. — RetiredSocialCritic (@RetiredSOBL1) August 18, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Irish-Am org? Screw that

WW2 memorial fundraiser? Ehhh

Divorce? Hey, kids need a happy mom

Kids? I got so much to do

My career > my kids — RetiredSocialCritic (@RetiredSOBL1) August 18, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

People traded being cogs in some horribly repressive machine (progs’ words) to be free to be cogs in a prog-capitalist consumer machine — RetiredSocialCritic (@RetiredSOBL1) August 18, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

We stopped being part of organic roles + traditions to slide to the roles cultural mandarins wanted. There is no silver bullet. No 5 min fix — RetiredSocialCritic (@RetiredSOBL1) August 18, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Ever go to a nursing home weekly to see gramma and wonder why no one else has visitors? I used to wonder. I don’t anymore. — RetiredSocialCritic (@RetiredSOBL1) August 18, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

We forgot basics.

We bought into the prog-capitalist sales pitch.

We forgot that our identity is not just who we are but how we fit in. — RetiredSocialCritic (@RetiredSOBL1) August 18, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Don’t replace TV with Internet. Save the 6 hrs/day and fill it with things for those around you, those who raised you, and those you raise. — RetiredSocialCritic (@RetiredSOBL1) August 18, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

My grandfather was dirt poor and had 11 kids. He spent years rehabbing the town’s 1st fire wagon. He died penniless but that remains. — RetiredSocialCritic (@RetiredSOBL1) August 18, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

When he died, I walked to his twin brother and cited how I brought back sand from Normandy for them. I said “I will honor your sacrifice”. — RetiredSocialCritic (@RetiredSOBL1) August 18, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Tweeting, writing, podcasting has all been a part of it. I’m done just writing because we need to build, curate, cultivate. — RetiredSocialCritic (@RetiredSOBL1) August 18, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

We do not have a single institution on our side. So build them. There are millions of confused and worried people out there. Reach them. — RetiredSocialCritic (@RetiredSOBL1) August 18, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

There are so many people in private hungry for competent, strong leadership. Be the lighthouse. The storm is here and it will only get worse — RetiredSocialCritic (@RetiredSOBL1) August 18, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

RetiredSocialCritic says in a much more powerful way what I tried to say to Christian readers in my book The Benedict Option: