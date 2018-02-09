This just in:

Faculty and Staff,

Earlier this week you received notification that you were enrolled in Baylor’s annual faculty and staff Harassment, Discrimination & Sexual Violence, or Title IX, training.

Unfortunately, we have experienced technical complications with the course delivery, as the system was not correctly recording course completion. As a result, the course has been closed until this issue can be resolved with the external course vendor. You will receive notification from Baylor Compass when the course has been reassigned, along with a revised deadline of completion for this required training.

We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and hope to have the issue corrected soon.