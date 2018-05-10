Liberal faculty at Baylor University are coming out swinging with a letter to university president Linda Livingstone on “diversity and inclusvity.” Full text below:

Dear President Livingstone,

It has come to our attention that a small group of faculty and retired faculty has recently written you and the Chair of the Board of Regents to express their dissatisfaction with aspects of the Intersections Title IX training that they fear undermine various aspects of Baylor’s Christian identity. This group also suggests that you and the Board of Regents affirm a certain definition of marriage as an essential aspect of our Christian institutional identity. In light of the importance of the ongoing Provost search, we would like to express our support for your work and for the University’s efforts to address the many injustices that have occurred through an array of Title IX violations on campus.

We affirm that the University’s commitment to making us a more educated community with respect to the many ways that Title IX violations occur is addressed in much needed ways in the Intersections Video. The University placed the care and concern for all students at the heart of their response to this legally mandated training.

One of the many challenges that the new Provost will face is how to navigate the terrain at Baylor where some faculty think an emphasis on diversity and inclusivity in Title IX training videos, Human Resources materials, and faculty recruitment efforts is simply code for altering the University’s policies and hiring practices in relation to the definition of marriage. Many other faculty, staff, and students do not share that view and understand that the University does not intend to change its policy or hiring practices.

We know you were not a part of our campus community in 2015. At that time, there was a great deal of concern about the University’s attempts to establish the position of Chief Diversity Officer who would be tasked with diversifying the composition of the Baylor faculty in terms of gender and race. This small group of faculty, who are, by and large, the same small group that sent you the letter, were instrumental in having a Provost removed from office after serving only eight months. There was a great deal of instability at that level of University leadership for some time before that and that instability continues to the current moment. This instability has hampered Baylor’s ability to focus on our aspirational goals to become Research One, Tier 1.

We write to reaffirm our commitment to the importance of diversity and inclusivity on our campus. It is a well-documented fact that minority and female students look for mentors with whom they can identify in terms of race and gender; this search is often in vain at Baylor. Furthermore, in the humanities especially, we understand that knowledge is embodied knowledge and epistemology is perspectival. This does not mean that knowledge is relativized to the point of solipsism. It does mean that social constructions such as race and gender are hardly accidental traits, but rather crucial aspects of how we know what we know and how we contribute to the web of knowledge. Thus, we reject the notion that hiring minority and female faculty somehow inevitably or inadvertently weakens the academic quality or diminishes the intellectual rigor of our university community. Rather, our experience has been exactly the opposite, and we contend that true intellectual diversity cannot be achieved without including minorities and women, whose embodied experiences and perspectives shed new light on old problems. We also affirm that addressing these issues of diversity requires that the University consciously, deliberately, and with sustained energy, attend to our faculty recruiting, hiring, and training practices such as Title IX programs.

This concern for diversity of several sorts—intellectual, gender, racial, ethnic, economic, (dis)ability—surely lies at the core of Baylor’s mission as a Christian university, which has at its disposal rich resources in the Scriptures, Church History, and Christian Theology and Ethics. At the heart of the biblical witness is a profound concern for the “other.” In the Old Testament, that means the marginalized widow and orphan; in the New Testament, it means Gentiles of varying sorts. We do understand that achieving real diversity is not simple or straightforward. The earliest Christian communities appear to have experienced their most serious challenges around the inclusion of women, of Gentile “minorities,” of people with varying interpretations of the Law of Moses. We remember with some trepidation that Peter himself initially resisted God’s demand that the gospel be preached to the Gentiles (Acts 10:27-28). And we find encouragement in St. Paul’s imperative, “Welcome one another, as Christ welcomed you” (Romans 15:7). The biblical witness resonates with Baylor’s Baptist heritage. Based on his understanding of the Gospel, Baptist founder, Thomas Helwys, came to the defense of the “other” as construed in his early modern England when defending the importance of religious diversity. It’s crucial to remember that all of us are “others” who are welcomed into God’s household.

Finally, we affirm the value and practice of diversity as continuous with the moral vision of the Christian gospel, which promises and demands reconciliation between hitherto divided persons and communities (Galatians 3:28). We affirm such reconciliation as the material expression of God’s redemption of historical, social, personal, and racial injustice and so diversity as a necessary but not sufficient condition for such reconciliation and redemption. As a Christian university, Baylor is especially well-positioned for the work of racial and gender reconciliation where the faithfulness of our diversity efforts has the effect of witnessing to a world that too often suffers under the burdens of racism and sexism. While diversity efforts within universities have often proven challenging, any institution under the banner of Christian faith should proceed with the confidence that comes with the call to faithfulness.

Respectfully Submitted,