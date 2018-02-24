Look:

The northernmost permanent weather station in the world, just 440 miles from the North Pole, has warmed to 43°F today — in the middle of months-long darkness during what is normally the coldest time of the year. This is simply shocking. I don't have the words. https://t.co/ynX0IkkuAn — Eric Holthaus (@EricHolthaus) February 24, 2018

“The Lord God took the man and put him in the Garden of Eden to work it and take care of it.” (Genesis 2:15). Well, we failed. One of my French Catholic farmer friends writes today:

Man by his rapacity has destroyed the creation entrusted to him as a common garden to bring to the highest point of beauty and fertility for the good of all. He exchanged his magnificent responsibility for his deadly voracity and we are there. We are all responsible and only a conversion of the heart of man can change things.

We have been in revolt against nature for a long time, in many ways. Now, at last, nature is in revolt against us.