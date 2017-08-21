Religion Dispatches, a left-wing churchy website, has published an op-ed by a Greek Orthodox person named Katherine Kelaidis, in which she condemns Orthodox Christians who have embraced white nationalist movements. So far so good. She’s right to do that.

But look at this:

When high-profile, decidedly mainstream Orthodox converts like Rod Dreher promote the idea that modern society has become so corrupt that Christians should separate themselves from society completely and cites gay marriage as his “case-in-point,” what message does it send to other, less-refined discontents?

Shame on her. For one thing, as readers of The Benedict Option know, I explicitly do not endorse total separation. Kelaidis would not be the first critic to denounce the book without knowing what it actually says, but she’s the first I’ve read to use her ignorance to accuse me of aiding and abetting white nationalism. Plus, if she believes that opposing same-sex marriage makes one a party to racialist grievance among Christians, she ought to have the sense to know that she’s saying that every Orthodox Christian who believes what the Orthodox Church teaches about homosexuality and marriage is a proto-Klucker.

It’s a shameful, malicious smear, but I don’t actually doubt that someone as thoughtless as Katherine Kelaidis actually believes such things. Notice that her previous complaint against the Orthodox bishops is that some of the things they support — traditional marriage and religious liberty in the HHS mandate case — are also things that “the Religious Right” supports — as if this alone were sufficient reason to deny the bishops’ position. That’s it. There is no argument, only assertion. This is a real problem with many on the Left, this inability to make elementary distinctions among those with whom they disagree, or to meet disagreement with argument. Their approach seems to be: Demonize everybody, and let God sort them out.

The effect of Kelaidis’s piece is likely to be the opposite of what she seeks. Again, she’s right to call out Orthodox priests and bishops who are not dealing with white nationalism arising among some in their congregations. But given that she believes that criticizing contemporary American popular culture, and affirming the Church’s teaching on homosexuality and marriage, make one a fellow traveler of Orthodox white nationalism, people within the Church may see her as what she is: a left-wing crank who is disgracefully trying to use the example of some truly wicked people to advance a heterodox progressive agenda within the American Orthodox Church. It becomes easier to dismiss her entirely — which is a shame, because Orthodox religious authorities really should make the church’s position on this stuff unambiguously clear.

I don’t think people like Kelaidis actually want to see this, to be honest. If she did, she would be appealing to ordinary Orthodox, especially conservative ones, within the Church to join her in asking the bishops to take a clear and firm stance on white nationalism. Instead, she just wants to denounce conservatives indiscriminately. This is why fewer and fewer thoughtful conservatives take liberals seriously: they know that no matter what, liberals are going to be called bigots, and lump them in with racist rabble.