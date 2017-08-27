At the planned rightist march in Berkeley today, very few conservatives or alt-righters showed up, but antifa did. From the LA Times:

Some anti-facists protesters, known as antifa, pounced when Joey Gibson, founder of the right-wing group Patriot Prayer, showed up with his crew. The protesters beat one man with a shield and another person wearing an American flag. Some of the antifa protesters also threatened to break the cameras of anyone who filmed them, including journalists. One reporter tweeted that he had been pepper sprayed in one scuffle. Moderate counter protesters were upset with the violence. “We need to get antifa out of here,” said Jack Harris, who helped break up a fight. Andrew Noruk, who was wearing a T-shirt denouncing both the Republican and Democratic parties when two young women came up to him and started yelling at him. “You’re a Nazi,” they shouted, leaving Noruk, who said he came out to protest Trump supporters, confused. Noruk denounced the fights breaking out near the park, claiming antifa and black bloc anarchists have given Trump’s supporters exactly what they wanted: footage of violence perpetrated against the presidents supporters in a historically liberal city. “We can’t keep producing this audio visual propaganda,” he said. “It is recruiting for the right.”

Damn right it is. Why do the police allow this? Why are they not arresting antifa and throwing the book at them? This is outrageous, the way the Berkeley police behaved. From the Sacramento Bee:

Black-clad anarchists on Sunday stormed into what had been a largely peaceful Berkeley protest against hate and attacked at least five people, including the leader of a politically conservative group who canceled an event a day earlier in San Francisco amid fears of violence. The group of more than 100 hooded protesters, with shields emblazoned with the words “no hate” and waving a flag identifying themselves as anarchists, busted through police lines, avoiding security checks by officers to take away possible weapons. Then the anarchists blended with a crowd of 2,000 largely peaceful protesters who turned up to demonstrate in a “Rally Against Hate” opposed to a much smaller gathering of right-wing protesters. Berkeley police chief Andrew Greenwood defended how police handled the protest, saying they made a strategic decision to let the anarchists enter to avoid more violence. Greenwood said “the potential use of force became very problematic” given the thousands of peaceful protesters in the park. Once anarchists arrived, it was clear there would not be dueling protests between left and right so he ordered his officers out of the park and allowed the anarchists to march in.

More:

Police pulled one supporter of President Donald Trump out of the park over a wall by his shirt as a crowd of about two dozen counter-demonstrators surrounded him and chanted “Nazi go home” and pushed him toward the edge of the park. At least two people were detained by officers for wearing bandannas covering their faces. Anti-rally protesters chanted slogans “No Trump. No KKK. No fascist USA” and carried signs that said: “Berkeley Stands United Against Hate.”

So an American man cannot peacefully state his support for the President of the United States without a mob of bullies surrounding him and physically coercing him?

Berkeley does not stand united against hate. Berkeley hates. Keep it up, leftists. You are doing the work of your enemies. Here’s a short clip showing an antifa mob attacking a teenage boy Trump supporter and his father in Berkeley today, plus a short interview with them after the event. Warning: there’s an f-bomb in the first few seconds of the crowd footage:

More photos of antifa and others attacking peaceful protesters. Note well that in the city of Berkeley, in the United States of America, you cannot appear in public to support the president without being jumped by antifa. The police cannot be counted on to protect you. And the liberal institutions in this country — especially the media — do not seem overly concerned about the threat antifa poses to civil order and free speech in America.