This letter just came in from a reader in Bulgaria. I don’t have time to correct the English, but I think, in a way, it’s better to leave it like it is. This is a man who felt so strongly about this issue that he worked hard to express his views in a language he doesn’t speak well. Again, just because I post something, and post it without comment, that doesn’t mean I agree with it. I think what this Bulgarian says is important for Americans to hear, even if we don’t want to hear it:

Dear Mr.Dreher,

I read your article “Creating The White Tribe” first in Russian and then in English. I read many artiles published in The American Conservative. I thing that this magazin is not only one in USA but one from a very little quantity of media that can think and see what happends in the world.

Your problem as Americans is that you saw at the world as an oil field. If there is oil field that has to belongs to USA oil companies usually.

If you are Christians what you do for Christian minority in Syria? There was a mass killing of Christians and demolition of church in Malala town in Syria. Your country as a the greatest Democracy what it do? The right answer is NOTHING.The same is in Egypt.

What happends in Bulgaria since 1990 under the rulls of Democracy, Liberal multy-culty model:

– less populated country

– the first place in the world as depopulization / many people dies and not many burns/

– deindustrialization

– if you are Bulgarian and ortodox believer there is no HUMAN RIGHTS WATCH for you to protect you

– the clercs in Muslim mosque receive their salaries from Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Qatar etc. If somebody say: ” The clerck has to receive their money from Bulgarian state this persons is blamed as nazi, hooligan”.

The nastiest thing what happends is invasion of so called “Refugees”. The so called “Refugees” has got money in 500 Euro bills. When they came they start with their habits:

– not like Bulgarian cuesine

– they want to have got personal of ladies that has to clean their rooms in the camps for refugees. They think it is a hotel like “Ritz”.

– if they have not got permission to go to Germany they make unrest. For exsample there were 26 police officers wounded in the unrest in one of capms in Bulgaria last year.

– we have not got the right to BUILD WALL BETWEEN BULGARIA AND TURKEY TO STOP ILLEGAL REFUGEES

– the most of retired people in Bulagria has got pension, income 100 euro per month. Bulgarian state pay for every refugee 350 euro per month.That’s why we will have got more problems.These money are from our budget not from EU.

Your Victoria Nuland said: “F… of EU”.

Why I have not got the rights to be orthodox Bulgarian and to be proud of it instead of multy-culty politics of USA and EU. Bulgaria exist since 681 year after Christ and we have 13 centuries history. The Cirilic was invented by Slavish brothers Ciril and Methody in Bulgarian state.

I support The President Trump in his wish to return proud of people to be Christian and white man. The white people do not deserve to be victims of Liberal media and Liberal multy-culty model. The Liberal media accuse the President Trump in everything and white men in the same that’s why more and more white men will be proud of it and will show it. The Liberal media will “Creating The White Tribe” and it will be not our faults.

Best regards,

Andreas