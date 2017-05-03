Still Chasing the Wrong Rainbows City Without Stars Buchanan on Nixon: Triumph and Tragedy Going Off the Rails? Le Pen Lands Blows in Final Debate, but No Knockout The Low-Skill Immigration Increase Hidden in the Spending Deal Andy Jackson’s Populism Who Is Destroying Syria? Egypt and the End of the Secular Middle East Populist Environmentalism? Rod Dreher E-mail Rod Follow @roddreher Me, Right-Wing Populist By Rod Dreher • May 3, 2017, 11:41 PM Tweet Those are my results. So, what did you get? Take the test here. Posted in Politics. Tagged 8 Values, right-wing populism. Still Chasing the Wrong Rainbows City Without Stars Buchanan on Nixon: Triumph and Tragedy Going Off the Rails? Le Pen Lands Blows in Final Debate, but No Knockout The Low-Skill Immigration Increase Hidden in the Spending Deal Andy Jackson’s Populism Who Is Destroying Syria? Egypt and the End of the Secular Middle East Populist Environmentalism? Still Chasing the Wrong Rainbows City Without Stars Buchanan on Nixon: Triumph and Tragedy Going Off the Rails? Le Pen Lands Blows in Final Debate, but No Knockout The Low-Skill Immigration Increase Hidden in the Spending Deal Andy Jackson’s Populism Who Is Destroying Syria? Egypt and the End of the Secular Middle East Populist Environmentalism? Samuel Huntington Was Not Like Steve Bannon ‘Middle-Class Tax Relief’ Is a Hoax