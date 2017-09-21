‘Woke’ Librarians Take Their Politics to Another Level

Eric Foner’s Artful Finesse on Lee Statues

Is Tom Cotton’s Inner Realist Struggling to Get Out?

Who in the White House Decided to Wiretap Manafort?

Grain of Truth in Trump’s Foreign Policy Worldview

Gun Control Lobby Eviscerates College Carry Law

Wolverines! Rocky! … Comrade Detective?

If Milo is New Face of American Right We’re in Trouble

Foreign Policy ‘Realists’ Hit Nerve With Establishment Elite

Professor and Wife Get $500,000 From Evergreen College

Who in the White House Decided to Wiretap Manafort?

Trump may have been right about Obama efforts to derail campaign.

By Philip GiraldiSeptember 21, 2017
Paul Manafort at the 2016 Republican National Convention /Shutterstock.com

President Donald Trump, who is noted for his frequent exaggerations, just might have been right about the Obama administration’s attempts to derail his campaign. CNN, a hostile news source that had previously denounced Trump’s claims that he had been wiretapped at Trump Tower, reported late on Monday that former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort was in fact tapped by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Depending on the political inclinations of the journalists covering the story, the tale has either been framed as a vindication of Trump’s generally derided claims about the Obama administration or yet another bit of evidence demonstrating that Team Trump colluded with the Russians in an effort to influence the results of the 2016 presidential election.

Despite the lack of information provided by the government, the narrative surrounding Manafort appears to go something like this: Manafort is a long time political consultant. Beginning in 2004 and continuing for a decade, Manafort served as a top adviser to former pro-Russian Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich, and worked together with a number of other Washington based consultants. His involvement somehow came to the attention of the FBI in 2014, possibly due to allegations that Yanukovich had stolen millions of dollars and hidden it somewhere, perhaps with the help of foreign associates. As a consequence, a secret Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrant was sought by the Bureau which was then issued to permit tel-tapping and other forms of investigation to determine if U.S. foreign lobbying and money laundering laws had been broken. The initial inquiry was eventually allowed to lapse “for lack of evidence.”

According to apparently new information obtained by the Bureau, a second warrant was obtained in the summer of 2016, presumably when Manafort was Trump’s campaign manager. However, the timeline is not completely clear. Manafort was wiretapped, presumably to include his residence in Trump Tower, and the eavesdropping continued until early 2017, even after Trump was inaugurated. Manafort reportedly spoke with Trump throughout that period, although it has not been revealed whether Trump—as president-elect or president—was personally recorded as a result.

Investigation into the so-called Russiagate has sped up since the appointment of Robert Mueller as special counsel in May, with some of the ongoing investigation focused on Manafort, and whether his relationship with Ukraine violated the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) of 1938. It is suspected that Manafort may have been acting on behalf of the government in Kiev, requiring registration, or was somehow possibly involved in money laundering or tax irregularities. The principal focus, however, has been on the possibility that Manafort actively colluded with the Russian government to influence the U.S. election. To that end, Manafort has been questioned by a grand jury, and his home in Alexandria was raided by FBI agents in the early morning of July 26 as he and his family were sleeping. The lock on the door to his house was picked to enable entry. His computer drives were copied, hard files were taken, and even his suits were photographed to provide evidence that his attire was “expensive.” Prosecutors subsequently told Manafort that they were planning to indict him.

Based on what has been reported as well as on scanty available evidence, one can pick through the various media accounts and eventually select the “meaning” of the Manafort affair. Either Trump is vindicated or he and his election team colluded with the Russians. Those who are more cautious might be inclined to hedge their bets, positing that both interpretations are partially correct. Trump Tower might not have been the target of wiretapping, and Manafort might have behaved indiscreetly and in violation of FARA—but he would never have attempted to interfere with the election. So everyone could be somewhat wrong and somewhat right and the investigation continues.

Sifting through what might have happened is interesting, but we will never know the truth until the federal government releases more evidence regarding what prompted the two FBI inquiries in the first place. And the analysis at this point is lacking some important considerations. First of all, someone in the Obama administration had to make the extremely politically sensitive decision to secretly investigate the campaign manager of the Republican Party’s nominee when the surveillance was renewed in summer 2016. Obama has denied that he did any such thing and a Justice Department investigation has asserted that there was no evidence of any Trump Tower surveillance. But put aside the lawyerly language, and it becomes clear that while Obama might not have personally approved the eavesdropping, someone in his White House surely did. And as for the Justice Department, evidence can easily be destroyed or erased or never recorded in the first place.

It has also been claimed that FISA warrants are only issued when there is significant probable cause that a crime has been committed, meaning that Manafort “must have done something,” but the fact is that nearly all FISA requests are approved and few of them result in actual prosecution. FISA warrants are also top secret and exposing them is a felony. The fact that the details of FISA involvement with Manafort vis-à-vis Ukraine leaked to the media shortly after the investigation was reopened in 2016 is suggestive. It eventually forced Manafort to resign, embarrassing Trump. And the fact that stories damaging to Trump based on classified information are continuing to appear in the media is yet another indication that the war of the leaks against the current administration is continuing. Since the leakers and other government officials cited in the media coverage are anonymous, allegations of guilt or innocence should be considered with some skepticism.

Finally, and possibly most important, the Manafort case from start to finish demonstrates once again that the unitary executive concept that has prevailed in the White House since 2001 is alive and well. A White House team dedicated to getting its candidate elected can and will use all the mechanisms of power that are at hand to achieve that goal, including surveilling and digging up dirt on a political opponent. The possible misuse of the FBI and the FISA court is in some ways even worse that Richard Nixon’s Watergate, since Nixon mostly used non-government resources to corrupt the process while the Manafort investigation has taken corruption up a notch, employing federal agencies acting in secret during a hotly contested electoral campaign.

The corruption of the American political process is obvious if assumptions about a White House role in wiretapping Manafort turn out to be true. Will anyone who runs for higher office in the future want to be confronted by executive power acting secretly through the law enforcement and intelligence services to discredit him or her, as well as a large and widening group of family and associates? It is a hostile winnowing process that many potentially good candidates would not want to endure. It is also manifestly an abuse of power. Some believe that Mueller is conducting something a witch hunt that is at its heart politically motivated. If true, it will eventually become clear. Meanwhile Manafort, who has fully cooperated with the investigations into his involvement in Russiagate, is innocent until proven guilty.

Philip Giraldi, a former CIA officer, is executive director of the Council for the National Interest.

MORE FROM THIS AUTHOR

Hide 11 comments

11 Responses to Who in the White House Decided to Wiretap Manafort?

  1. MM says:
    September 20, 2017 at 10:52 pm

    I believe this makes the 2nd time both Obama and Clapper have lied publicly about domestic surveillance. Ubiquitous, but it’s probably the final nail in the Democratic Party’s coffin regarding any semblance of respect for privacy rights. Abortion and library books, yes, but they can’t claim they support privacy rights for anything else.

    At this point, the question should be who wasn’t spied on by the prior administration. I don’t care about the rationale, warrants, etc. because it obviously had no bounds:

    Any American via cell phone and email communications, members of Congress investigating the NSA, members of the Trump campaign, Merkel, Netanyahu, EU officials.

    Did I miss anybody?

  2. Kurt Gayle says:
    September 21, 2017 at 1:29 am

    Thank you, Philip, for pointing this out:

    “The possible misuse of the FBI and the FISA court is in some ways even worse that Richard Nixon’s Watergate, since Nixon mostly used non-government resources to corrupt the process while the Manafort investigation has taken corruption up a notch, employing federal agencies acting in secret during a hotly contested electoral campaign.”

  3. Papa88 says:
    September 21, 2017 at 2:20 am

    FISA the secret court. It has power with no check.
    I’m worried.

  4. Allwin says:
    September 21, 2017 at 3:03 am

    Secret agents are there like Jamesbond. Bad and Sad days for Manafort.

  5. sam says:
    September 21, 2017 at 4:29 am

    CIA is adept at a regime change.

  6. Fran Macadam says:
    September 21, 2017 at 7:36 am

    Mueller, the former Wall Street mandarin. That says it all, in the metastasized American oligarchy we now all live under. Who, whom. Them, us.

  7. JohnS says:
    September 21, 2017 at 7:43 am

    “The corruption of the American political process is obvious if assumptions about a White House role in wiretapping Manafort turn out to be true.”

    In other words, this piece is baseless innuendo.

  8. Centralist says:
    September 21, 2017 at 8:14 am

    I do not think this covers Trump’s call that he was wiretapped for political reason. This is Manafort being wiretapped for working with corrupt leaders of another state. If Trump got listened to its not because they wanted to listen to Trump its because Trump picked poor campaign head. While I general do not approve of wiretapping I understand the utility of them and think the biggest reason they did it is because if they catch Manafort having done wrong they can fine in a lot of money to put in one of the Government Money Furnaces in hopes of putting out the burning debt.

  9. KevinS says:
    September 21, 2017 at 8:19 am

    “Depending on the political inclinations of the journalists covering the story, the tale has either been framed as a vindication of Trump’s generally derided claims about the Obama administration or yet another bit of evidence demonstrating that Team Trump colluded with the Russians in an effort to influence the results of the 2016 presidential election.”

    Of course, both of these claims can be completely true: Obama tapped the phones and the Trump team colluded with the Russians.

  10. polistra says:
    September 21, 2017 at 11:04 am

    Details of spying don’t matter. Everyone spies on everyone. That’s a universal perpetual CONSTANT. It’s part of Nature.

    The correct question, the VARIABLE, is on the defensive side. Why didn’t Trump’s security staff detect and halt and EXPOSE the wiretaps or hacks when they happened?

  11. Put the Past in the Past says:
    September 21, 2017 at 11:15 am

    Gotta love Republicans pulling out every play in the playbook – of course Manafort needed to be wiretapped, he is working with the FSB/KGB.

    Where is the outcry from “conservatives” over Russia using Facebook to organize dozens of pro Trump rallies in Florida, that probably impacted the results of the vote in that state.

    Is Validmir Putin the head of the Republican National Committee now? He did more than Preibus to get Trump elected.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

‘Woke’ Librarians Take Their Politics to Another Level

Eric Foner’s Artful Finesse on Lee Statues

Is Tom Cotton’s Inner Realist Struggling to Get Out?

Who in the White House Decided to Wiretap Manafort?

Grain of Truth in Trump’s Foreign Policy Worldview

Gun Control Lobby Eviscerates College Carry Law

Wolverines! Rocky! … Comrade Detective?

If Milo is New Face of American Right We’re in Trouble

Foreign Policy ‘Realists’ Hit Nerve With Establishment Elite

Professor and Wife Get $500,000 From Evergreen College