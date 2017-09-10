Don’t miss a very special live webcast on You Tube at 12 p.m. EST on Monday as we explore “Who Watches The Watchmen?: The Post 9/11 Security State From Then to Now,” on the 16th anniversary of the attacks on New York City and Washington, D.C.

TAC Managing Editor Kelley Vlahos will be talking to three people who have unique experiences in the post-9/11 period and who can speak to how the promulgation of law enforcement, surveillance, pre-emptive war, and the expanding U.S. footprint abroad has completely changed who we are as a country.

John Kirakou is a former CIA agent in the so-called Global War on Terror who was charged and convicted with leaking classified information after speaking out against waterboarding, and sent to prison in 2013 for two years. Kiriakou is now a staunch advocate for other whistleblowers, and a vocal critic of U.S. war and intelligence policies.

Scott Horton is the managing director of the Libertarian Institute, host of Antiwar Radio, and the foreign policy interview podcast, The Scott Horton Show. Horton has been interviewing journalists, politicians, pundits, lawyers and experts on foreign policy and war-time law since 2003, and last month released his new book: “Fool’s Errand: Time to End the War in Afghanistan”

Gareth Porter, an investigative journalist whose work dates back to covering the Vietnam War, has been focusing on how 9/11 created a National Security Inc., in which self-interested bureaucracies within the government have worked hand-in-glove with Big Business to promote war agendas at home and abroad. He is the author of Manufactured Crisis: The Untold Story of the Iran Nuclear Scare (2014).