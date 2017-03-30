Here are some interesting stories relevant to foreign affairs from today, Thursday, March 30:

What a World Led by China Might Look Like. An interesting interview in The Atlantic with Gideon Rachman, the chief foreign affairs commentator for the Financial Times, who puts forward a theory of the “Easternization” of international affairs.

Russia’s alternative to the European Union isn’t working that well. An article at The National Interest describes the major conflicts between the various members of the Eurasian Economic Union, Russia’s alternative to the EU.

Trump Must Change Policy in Asia to Avoid a War with China. Hunter Marston and Nicholas Borroz argue that in order to reduce tension with Beijing, America should expand economic ties instead of ramping up military engagement.

Iraqi Christians contemplate the future, now that ISIS has been driven out of several of their ancestral towns in Iraq. From The Economist.

How the new administration should approach Southeast Asia and ASEAN. Over at The Diplomat, Prashanth Parameswaran argues that the “Trump administration must ensure that the United States remains focused on Asia in its foreign policy,” not distractions in the Balkans or the Middle East.