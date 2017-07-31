This afternoon, The American Conservative and the R Street Institute will host a series of discussions to explore the conservative case for traditional urbanism, and outline the way forward for responsible development of our cities and towns. The discussions will feature Ross Douthat, Jonathan Coppage, Aaron Renn, Benjamin Schwarz, Jason Segedy, Lewis McCrary, and Gracy Olmstead.

The event will begin at 5:30pm today, Monday, at the Hillsdale College Kirby Center in Washington, D.C. It is currently sold out, but those unable to attend in person will be able to watch a live broadcast on C-SPAN starting at 5:30pm.

For all press inquiries, please contact Emile Doak, director of events & outreach, at [email protected].