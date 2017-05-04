The American Conservative is seeking a managing editor.

Primary responsibilities of this position include:

Managing the TAC web edition, ensuring that it is plenished daily with fresh material of high quality; Writing a regular web-edition column; Assisting with the day-to-day operation of TAC’s Washington D.C. office.

Ideal applicants will have:

A worldview consistent with the philosophy and disposition of The American Conservative

Strong editing skills

An understanding of conservative media and how to create engaging content in this space

Interest in monitoring the day-to-day news cycle as well as anticipating longer-term events and issues

A demonstrated ability to work proactively and take initiative in a high-pace, rapidly-evolving office

Interested applicants should send a cover letter and resume to Pratik Chougule by email at [email protected]. Applicants must be able to work from our Washington, D.C office.