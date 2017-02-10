The American Conservative is currently accepting applications for a summer editorial assistant position. The deadline for applications is Friday, March 3.

Editorial interns gain experience in all aspects of producing the website and print magazine. This internship offers real experience in all the moving parts of a media organization and exposure to both editorial and marketing projects.

Responsibilities include:

Preparing pieces for the web, writing headlines, curating images

Managing TAC’s presence on social media platforms

Contributing headlines and story ideas

Proofreading and fact-checking articles for print and web

Blogging for the web

Devising strategies for audience development and engagement

Helping with event planning and special projects

Clerical duties, such as answering the phone and handling the mail, are also involved.

All candidates should possess:

Eagerness to work tirelessly on a small but ambitious team

Superb writing and editing ability

Strong communication and organizational skills

Love of considered, lengthy journalism as well as an appreciation of horse-race politics

Excellent news/culture/opinion judgment

A background in intellectual conservatism and keen understanding of The American Conservative’s sensibility

Past experience with a news or opinion publication is preferred, though not required.

Interns will join our team in Washington, DC, from May to August (with some flexibility for academic schedules), and will receive a stipend. We will review applications on a rolling basis, so applicants are encouraged to submit their materials before the final deadline. College students or recent graduates who would like to apply should e-mail their responses as Word document or PDF attachments to intern@theamericanconservative.com no later than March 3.

Required:

Résumé

Cover letter

A 500-word writing sample appropriate for our website, offering a fresh perspective, original analysis, and a clear, evidence-based argument. Alternatively, you are welcome to submit a link to a blog post or article you have published elsewhere that would have been well-suited for publication in The American Conservative.

Optional (Pick 2 or 3):

Propose three ideas for web articles (1-2 sentences each).

What are the two most interesting media accounts you follow on Twitter and why? (100 words max.)

How could we improve our coverage and analysis on the web? (100 words max.)

How could we improve our fundraising efforts on the web? (100 words max.)

Write two Facebook posts and two tweets about articles or blog posts that appear on our homepage today.

Which two contemporary writers have influenced your thinking the most? (100 words max.)

How would you describe the American Conservative reader? (100 words max.)

We also consider applications submitted through the Charles Koch Institute as part of their Washington, DC-based educational programs.