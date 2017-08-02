Adolescent sex ed and teen pregnancy research are about to get a facelift thanks to a common-sense evaluation of current programs.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), led by Trump appointee Tom Price, recently informed recipients of Teen Pregnancy Prevention Program grants that program funding is coming to an end. The decision comes in the wake of an official review that found the program shockingly ineffective. The report found dismal efficacy rates among grantees, with only about five percent of the existing approaches surveyed to be even temporarily effective. Less than one-third of the new approaches “had even mildly positive results,” according to Mollie Hemingway.

Equipped with evidence that the programs are wasting taxpayers’ hard-earned money, HHS’s proposed budget prioritizes an increase in funding for a different, more promising strategy: sexual risk avoidance programs and research.

Meanwhile, mainstream media reports on the funding change fail—virtually without exception—to mention the program’s ineffectiveness or even that taxpayer dollars could be better spent on a different approach. Instead, pundits have stuck to the script of vilifying the Trump administration. And they have taken special aim at one of HHS’ newest appointees: Valerie Huber.

Huber is no stranger to the data and experience that suggest so-called “comprehensive” sexual education is failing American teenagers. Before her appointment as chief of staff for the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health at HHS, Huber ran Ascend, an organization working to educate youth and publicly advocate for primary prevention strategies. These strategies focus on teaching abstinence as the common sense tool for avoiding all sexual risk.

These ‘risk avoidance’ strategies are what educators use to equip youth to forego drug use and reject violence. A 2012 analysis by the House Energy and Commerce Committee found: “When it comes to preventing high-risk behavior among teens, the evidence is clear: risk avoidance is the most effective strategy. This is true of successful public health campaigns to reduce teenage smoking, drinking, and reckless driving, and it is also true of sex education curricula.”

Indeed, successful anti-smoking campaigns don’t tell teens to choose cigarettes with strong filters and then pat themselves on the back for minimizing potential lung damage. Instead, they tell teens emphatically: “Don’t smoke! The risks are too great!” Yet, when it comes to avoiding STIs, pregnancy, and the emotional baggage of early sexual initiation, media pundits cry foul over government taking an honest look at the efficacy of the programs that tell teens that exposure to sexual risk is a normal part of growing up rather than encouraging teens to avoid sexual risk altogether.

The Department of Health and Human Services deserves commendation for taking steps to explore better outcomes for teens. Under the guidance of Tom Price and Valerie Huber we expect to see broadened research on sexual risk avoidance and strategies that will help youth to live healthier lives and empower them to reject all risk-taking behaviors.

Brian Fisher is the Co-Founder and President of Human Coalition. Follow him on Twitter @BrianEFisher.