When I was a young child, I asked my dad to explain what America’s political parties were. He told me to imagine that the country is like our backyard, and the parties argue over what we should buy. One wants to add a playground; the other thinks a pool would be best.

Some 20 plus years later, with our country plunging headlong into record-setting debt, this is still the state of things: the parties argue over what we should buy. No one wants to talk about how and where to save.

Even as Republicans and Democrats were approving the $1.3 trillion swamp monster omnibus spending bill, the United States hit another ominous record: it announced plans to borrow about $294 billion of debt, the highest per week total since the 2008 financial crisis, according to the Treasury Department. Meanwhile, the federal government is set to borrow an average of $2 million of new debt every minute in 2018. Even before the $1.3 trillion omnibus passed, the federal government was spending nearly $7 million per minute, and every taxpayer was responsible for approximately $161,000 of the debt, which just surpassed $21 trillion.

On our current course, trillion-dollar deficits will begin within the year and continue indefinitely, according to the Congressional Budget Office. The interest payments on the debt are set to outpace the cost of the military and the cost of Medicaid in just eight short years. The result is that the debt is projected to reach $24.9 trillion by 2027.

Yet our national dialogue remains stuck in the 1980s—where should Uncle Sam spend money, the parties continuously debate. Think where we would be if any other policy framework remained unchanged since the Reagan administration: if we assessed our defense needs from the strategic standpoint of the Cold War, debated whether to place an embargo on Nicaragua, argued over funding for the AIDS epidemic, or considered whether to begin an anti-ballistic missile defense initiative.

Yet here we are. To validate its status as the party that nominally cares about debt, the House GOP has now begun a quixotic campaign to pass a balanced budget amendment. It failed spectacularly, of course, as it was meant to, because balanced budget amendments are a crowd-pleasing waste of time. The practical burden of arriving at a consensus of two-thirds majorities in the House and Senate and three-quarters of the states explains why only 27 amendments to the Constitution have ever been ratified.

Instead of insulting voters’ intelligence and tilting at windmills, it is time for both parties to come together and evaluate real solutions for the bloated federal budget. Here are a few they should consider:

