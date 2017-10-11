Gun Control: The New Moral Crusade

Repeal the Second Amendment? We know how this movie ends.

By Matt PurpleOctober 11, 2017
Credit: Office of Maryland GovPics/Creative Commons

It used to be that the eeriest mass shooting in American history was the one at Sandy Hook Elementary, the slaughter of children just before Christmas, carols rendered as flippant taunts. But last week’s massacre in Las Vegas has proven even more unsettling, and not only because of the crime’s heinous nature. More than a week after Stephen Paddock opened fire into a crowd of concertgoers, we still have no idea why he did it, no history of mental illness or subscription to fetid ideology, just the details of a quotidian if somewhat private life. Into this void have naturally flowed conspiracy theories, setups and second shooters, made more mainstream than usual by the stubborn unavailability of answers.

On the policy front, too, there’s been little consolation. What new laws might have prevented the violence in Vegas? Paddock purchased his weapons legally; he never raised red flags through prior violence or brushes with the law. The usual panaceas—more background checks, clampdowns on “assault weapons,” denying those on the no-fly list access to guns—wouldn’t have stopped Paddock, something that’s been admitted by no less an anti-gun eminence than Senator Dianne Feinstein. Even the flavor of the month, a ban on bump stocks, isn’t likely to make a difference, given that a similar effect can be achieved with a simple belt loop and most firearm crimes are committed with handguns rather than semi-automatic rifles.

What to do if you’re an anti-gun reformer? Two unusually clarifying pieces published in the aftermath of the Vegas carnage have wrangled with that question. David Frum is on deck, but first over to Bret Stephens, the allegedly conservative columnist for the New York Times, who last week took a break from clamoring for the usage of ordnance abroad to advocate against Americans using guns at home. Stephens acknowledges most modest gun control proposals wouldn’t work—instead, he says, we should repeal the Second Amendment and its protections on gun ownership. “Expansive interpretations of the right to bear arms will be the law of the land,” he asserts, “until the ‘right’ itself ceases to be.” He finishes with a contrarian flourish, speculating that even James Madison would today welsh on gun rights.

Stephens’ column is hardly edifying. It doesn’t address how the daunting procedural hurdle of repealing a constitutional amendment would be cleared or how public support for such a move would be marshaled. It also fails to explicate what legislators are supposed to do once the Second Amendment is gone, glossing over that question with a mushy mean: “Gun ownership should never be outlawed…but it doesn’t need a blanket Constitutional protection, either.” Exacting stuff! Still, at least Stephens acknowledges this is all more complex than the left’s usual formulation: commonsense gun laws, popular with the public, congested in Congress thanks to the omnipotent NRA. As he notes, the NRA isn’t really that powerful, and those commonsense reforms wouldn’t accomplish much of anything.

The Second Amendment is a problem for gun controllers, a stout legal bulwark against the change most of them desire. But there’s a sturdier obstacle blocking their path, one identified more forthrightly by David Frum, the former George W. Bush speechwriter and current senior editor at The Atlantic. Frum places himself in agreement with Stephens: “I’ve come around more and more to the gun advocate point of view that there is something artificial and even dishonest about the technocratic approach to gun control.” The reason we have mass shootings, he says, is the availability and mobility of firearms, which his countrymen broadly support. And that popular support is the fly in the gun controllers’ ointment. “Until Americans change their minds about guns,” he concludes, “Americans will die by guns in numbers resembling the casualty figures in Somalia and Honduras more than Britain or Germany.”

Of course, it wouldn’t be the same An End to Evil-coauthoring Frum without some generalities launched out the Kalorama window. This time, it was a subsequent claim on Twitter that the idea of the “responsible gun owner” is a “myth.” (The Southeast D.C. dweller who buys a gun after his house is burgled, irresponsible? Cylons are not this tin-eared.) Nonetheless, Frum’s earlier point is a good and frank and needed one. If modest measures won’t work, then logic dictates gun controllers must back more sweeping reforms, and those will never be enacted by our representative government unless Americans’ bedrock gun culture is somehow cracked apart. Specifically, a ban on handguns, the policy that (setting aside the absurdities of its implementation) would on paper do the most to tamp down violent crime, is opposed by three quarters of the public, according to Gallup. Thirty-nine percent, meanwhile, say they keep guns in their homes. Fifty-nine percent say they’re satisfied with current gun laws, are dissatisfied but support keeping them the way they are, or want to loosen them.

Certainly conservatism, which seeks to limit concentrations of power and takes a clear-eyed view of human nature, doesn’t necessarily point towards ever-more privately owned arms, especially if that means one can stockpile arsenals of highly lethal rifles as did Stephen Paddock. Should unreliable man be able to end dozens of lives in a matter of minutes? That’s a question worth pondering. What’s beyond dispute is that shaking America out of its gun hobby would be a radical project indeed, requiring punitive new laws to be enacted, the mass confiscation of weapons, the upturning of tradition—none of which can be accomplished short of a police state without first changing tens of millions of minds. Now, at last, some prominent anti-gun figures are waking up to the magnitude of what they seek; it’s a bucket of cold water to the face, surely.

Stephens and Frum aren’t technocrats calibrating the machine of progress; they’re Wayne Wheeler and Carrie Nation, throwing open our saloon doors and smashing our tumblers. Theirs is a moral crusade against what they perceive to be a national vice. America is sick and only they are enlightened enough to make it better. Perhaps that’s a bit flippant—some of our nation’s best (and worst) work has been done by those who set out to mend grand societal ills—but we should at least stop pretending that the kids-cup prescriptions of a Senator Chris Murphy can ever accomplish his jumbo-size ends. This is a nation with one firearm for every citizen, a thriving outdoorsman culture, a history of violent lawlessness, a frontier, a Second Amendment. Jamming those spokes is going to require a far larger stick than anything that fits through the ludicrously exaggerated “gun show loophole.”

The reason many of us take the (authentically) Madisonian view—in addition to our leeriness over a total government monopoly on arms—is that we reject such a crusade as impractical. We see it as premised on a fundamentally false conception of America, one that glosses over her indelible traditions of individualism and defiance. We worry it will result in more polarization and violence rather than less. We observe, too, that the public has lately grown weary of elite designs on their values, their pronouns, their national anthem—enough to elect Donald Trump in the hopes of making it all stop. Presumably an additional betterment campaign against their guns would be met with the same aggravation and pushback. It’s your move, gentlemen, but is this really where you want to go right now?

Matt Purple is the managing editor of The American Conservative.

  1. mrscracker says:
    October 11, 2017 at 9:43 am

    At least these folks are being transparent about their end goal instead of using the incremental strategy we usually see when rights are eroded little by little.

  2. Scott McConnell says:
    October 11, 2017 at 10:44 am

    Smart piece, and really nicely written

  3. Allen says:
    October 11, 2017 at 10:57 am

    I suggest a compromise: when the Left completely outlaws all abortion in America, I will voluntarily turn in my guns. It’s not that liberals oppose violent death, they just oppose it when it’s not done in or just outside the womb.

  4. Gene Ralno says:
    October 11, 2017 at 12:36 pm

    I’m sure glad Bret Stephens doesn’t get to choose what we need. He’s a “Tory” and seems to prefer a boss, endowed with royal powers. I’m thinking he’d shackle everyone, just to keep them in compliance with his wishes of course. And perhaps based on his judgement, he might occasionally let us out for a bowl of gruel. There’s a side of me that would like to see it happen because we’d have a war and it would be a very short one.

  5. Longago says:
    October 11, 2017 at 1:17 pm

    I am old enough to remember when there were no background checks, waiting periods or age limits to buy guns . . . no Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms . . . no licensing of gun dealers . . . when the Sears Christmas catalog was filled with page after page of firearms that people could order through the mail and have delivered to their homes . . . when my high school and many others had shooting teams . . . and when we did not have events like Vegas and Sandy Hook and Columbine.

    If lax gun control is a major factor in these horrific crimes, there should have been more of them many decades ago, when there were almost no gun control laws compared to today.

    Laws do not stop criminal conduct; laws define conduct that is criminal. If laws could stop criminal conduct, the laws against murder should have been enough to stop the Vegas shooter

    If the laws against murder and their harsh penalties could not stop the Vegas shooter and do not stop the thousands of gang-bangers who run around Chicago, Baltimore and other cities terrorizing entire neighborhoods as they sell their banned narcotics, there’s no way more gun control laws will stop them.

  6. grumpy realist says:
    October 11, 2017 at 1:26 pm

    In short: there ain’t nothing we can do about Americans shooting down each other because it’s too hard a problem to deal with. Oh, and because of freedom.

    Someone once pointed out that the real change has been in the gun culture. It used to be that kids grew up with guns out in the country and they were used for hunting (deer, rabbits, and vermin.) Everyone was pretty commonsensical about guns. Those using them knew enough not to be jerks about them and treated them as dangerous, but useful pieces of machinery.

    Now the loudmouths in the gun debate are those salivating over their military knock-off with the laser spotter and the infra-red scope because of “protecting mah FREEDUM against the gummint!” and telling each other conspiracy stories such as Jade Helm and chemical contrails. The gun is no more a tool; it’s a holy relic to amass more and more of and to belligerently wave in the faces of other people to demonstrate your “rights”. (What rights? Rights to scare other people?) And the NRA doesn’t care because they’re now nothing more than a front for the gun companies and the only aim they have is to sell as much firepower as possible.

  7. collin says:
    October 11, 2017 at 1:35 pm

    I am not one for gun control but why are guns so important to the right? Modern society does not benefit from an armed society in general. The US is better off with less citizens being armed over the last 25 years which is not because of gun control. It is because less citizens feel the need for arms.

    Also any thoughts on the number of guns owned as there is vast difference of a person with one/two guns versus 20 guns?

  8. MM says:
    October 11, 2017 at 2:14 pm

    Let me get this straight…

    * According to the most recent CDC data and firearm estimates, in the U.S. annually there are:

    – 33,000 firearm-related fatalities, 2/3 of which are suicides
    – 75,000 firearm-related injuries

    Which computes to:
    – 6,250 injuries per month
    – 1,750 suicides per month
    – 900 homicides per month

    Based on 356 million firearms in private ownership, that comes to 0.0003 deaths/injuries per firearm per year.

    * According to the most recent NSC data and vehicle estimates, in the U.S. annually there are:

    – 38,000 vehicular fatalities
    – 4,400,000 sustained (meaning serious, requiring medical attention) vehicular injuries

    Which computes to:
    – 365,000 injuries per month
    – 3,200 deaths per month

    Based on 264 million registered vehicles, that comes to 0.0168 deaths/injuries per vehicle per year.

    So… leaving aside extraordinary mass shooters, assuming there’s a gun epidemic in the U.S., I’d like to know from anybody on the Left, why do I never hear about an auto epidemic?

    Because if there is a general gun epidemic, logically, there has to be an epidemic, whatever that means, with respect to the ownership and use of vehicles on the order of 50x bigger than guns, given the deaths and injuries occurring every year.

    Clearly, the federal government needs to step in and regulate and restrict everyone’s driving privileges, currently under state authority, because obviously not enough is being done to address this far more serious issue.

    Anybody?

