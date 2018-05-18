Benjamin Schwarz, former national editor and literary editor at The Atlantic, has been named editor of The American Conservative, the Washington-based print and online publishing enterprise. Schwarz will succeed Robert W. Merry, who announced his retirement plans last fall.

The appointment was announced on May 18 by Jeremy Beer, board chairman of The American Ideas Institute, a nonprofit organization that publishes The American Conservative and oversees related endeavors, including a robust website and numerous conferences on subjects that include foreign policy, “crony capitalism,” urban-living enhancement, and criminal justice reform.

“Our board couldn’t be more enthusiastic about having Ben join our organization in this position,” said Beer. “His sharp eye for the stories that animate American society, politics and culture; his ability to frame issues in the largest context, and his knack for matching writers with subjects in unpredictable ways will augment The American Conservative’s strong and unique voice in the public debate. He personifies what we represent—enlightened, nonideological conservatism that supports realism and restraint in foreign policy, free markets untainted by special governmental favors for special interests, respect for Western culture, and constitutionalism.” He added that TAC opposes open borders, identity politics, and governmental policies that undermine America’s industrial strength.

Schwarz spent 13 years at The Atlantic in positions that were second or third on the masthead. As literary editor, he oversaw the “back of the book” cultural and literary section. The Los Angeles Times wrote that he had “reshaped the section into the shrewdest, best-written and most surprising cultural report currently on offer between slick covers.” As national editor Schwarz was responsible primarily for the magazine’s coverage of high and popular culture, foreign policy, and national security. During those years the Columbia Journalism Review described Schwarz as The Atlantic’s “in-house intellectual.” His Atlantic tenure produced articles and essays that earned numerous National Magazine Awards and finalist designations and were reprinted in the annual compendiums called Best American Magazine Writing and Best American Essays.

After leaving The Atlantic in 2013, Schwarz served for three years as national editor of The American Conservative, often known by its initials, TAC.

Before taking on those editing assignments, Schwarz was an Atlantic national correspondent for five years and served as a contributing writer for the Los Angeles Times Book Review. Before that he was executive editor of World Policy Journal and a senior fellow of the World Policy Institute. He also spent nine years as a consultant and policy analyst at the Rand Corporation, where he researched, wrote, and led projects on broad issues related to American foreign and national security policy. He holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Yale and studied as a Fulbright scholar at Magdalen College, Oxford. Schwarz taught as a visiting scholar and senior lecturer at UCLA.

Schwarz, noting that he had written for three TAC editors (Scott McConnell, Daniel McCarthy, and Bob Merry), added, “Each in his own way has led TAC in its efforts to question received opinion and challenge what Orwell called ‘the smelly little orthodoxies’ of public life. I’m honored and humbled—and delighted—to carry on their work.”

The American Conservative, founded in 2003 by Patrick J. Buchanan, Scott McConnell, and Taki Theodoracopulos, began in dissent against the Iraq war of George W. Bush and has maintained a consistent opposition to America’s bellicose foreign policy of the past two decades and particularly the intermittent efforts on the part of Washington policymakers to effect regime change in nations they deem troublesome. The organization prides itself on its independence of thought and on its resistance to predictable, reflexive positions on public policy matters. Its motto is, “Ideas over Ideology; Principles over Party.”

Schwarz will assume the TAC editorship on June 16.