Meet the New Conquistadors: Silicon Valley Moguls

James P. Pinkerton

As we’re vanquished by the profiteers of data gold, we can only marvel at their audacity.

The Saudi Lobby’s Scheme to Destroy the Iran Deal

William D. Hartung and Ben Freeman

They gave Obama their tepid approval, then poured millions into a three-year campaign to kill it—and won.

Taiwan Boosts Its Defenses Against Chinese ‘Strangulation’

Ted Galen Carpenter

Rather than deter it, the U.S. should help orchestrate the tiny island’s transition to a “porcupine strategy.”

America Isn’t an Idea

Emile A. Doak

It’s a place with unique customs that people are proud of. Why do country singers get this but so many scholars don’t?

