Taiwan Boosts Its Defenses Against Chinese ‘Strangulation’
Rather than deter it, the U.S. should help orchestrate the tiny island’s transition to a “porcupine strategy.”
As we’re vanquished by the profiteers of data gold, we can only marvel at their audacity.
They gave Obama their tepid approval, then poured millions into a three-year campaign to kill it—and won.
It’s a place with unique customs that people are proud of. Why do country singers get this but so many scholars don’t?
He exposed it as lazy and self-satisfied. But a new introspection suggests it may be stirring on the floor.
In the wake of another school shooting, Daniel Patrick Moynihan’s warning is more relevant than ever.
It could still happen despite Kim’s reneging. And if not, containment remains the best approach.
What this $5 million mural says about art and finance stewing in the same nihilistic culture pot.
A woman claims prominent Southern Baptist leader told her to be quiet about her rape. Another Southern Baptist pastor mocks her publicly
Francis once again seems to condone homosexuality, and the West further jettisons the civilization that made it great.
It is peculiar how self-described nationalists here in the U.S. are consistently the last to understand that other nations value their independence and sovereignty and resent being dictated to by our government.
Mohammed bin Salman’s Western cheerleaders have unfortunately helped to promote that cult because of their misplaced confidence in the crown prince’s judgment.
Repeatedly bringing up the 2011 Libyan war in connection with North Korea diplomacy is either proof of the administration’s ineptitude or an attempt at deliberate sabotage of the negotiations.
What would the Church Fathers say about using these drugs for spiritual enlightenment?
How can you trust an establishment that so easily succumbs to fantasies of global hegemony and go-it-alone militarism?
The iconic bookstore chain, by trading books for cafés and Legos, has forgotten its telos and guaranteed its downfall.
The ambitious Virginia senator’s vote for Haspel and his unflinching support of the intelligence community is no accident.
Want to restore our culture? The Christian scholar says marriage is the place to start.
Trump and Pompeo have been spitting in the faces of our allies, and it is no wonder that they object to it in the strongest terms.
Why hallucinogens can teach us more about mysticism and spirituality than we think
The administration has no demands for the governments that are actually destroying Yemen, but rather looks for excuses to continue helping them with their indiscriminate and reckless bombing.
From J.R.R. Tolkien to Josef Pieper, TAC writers Olmstead, Larison and Beauchamp share what they are reading this week
Imagine how a similar list of demands from a hostile state would be greeted in Washington and you get some idea of how ridiculous and offensive Pompeo’s speech will seem to Iran’s government and most Iranians.
Pompeo’s speech is obviously a pretext for escalation and conflict.
Must everything in intellectual life be political? Who wants to live that way?
As MbS continues consolidating power prior to his succession to the throne, we should expect more crackdowns like this.
If the Trump administration keeps chasing after North Korea’s denuclearization instead, they will be frittering away an opportunity for a real diplomatic success.
It is only now beginning to dawn on the Trump administration that North Korea’s position isn’t what they thought it was.
Former TAC national editor and Atlantic literary editor says he is honored to take up the mantle of our magazine’s principled tradition.
If Francis has been accurately quoted, then Rome has a massive problem
The elites’ days are numbered, as the immigration crisis sweeps two anti-establishment parties to power.
The more these things happen, the less sense they make
Why is it so hard for so many smart Christians to grasp the critique? And why it matters
It’s nearly 300 years old, but the colonial-era city is still a model for livable cities.
Amidst so much politics and tribalism, they can provide portals into thoughtfully rendered alternate worlds.
